Dead Space Remake Delayed Into 2023

As suspected and reportedly leaked, Dead Space will be releasing in early 2023 according to the developers recent livestream.

Dead Space was an iconic survival horror IP for Electronic Arts. It had gained a strong following, and over the years, it spanned multiple title releases. However, it laid dormant for a good long while. That made some fans feel hopeless about EA ever going back to revive this IP. Then the unexpected happened. EA’s Motive Studio unveiled that their upcoming project is a complete remake of Dead Space.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get much information about the game or even receive very much in the form of marketing materials. It was clear that the studio was still early in development. Now, it looks like we might be holding off a bit longer before we get our hands on this remake. A new report from Venture Beat suggests that the developers have decided to push the game back to 2023. That’s, of course, just a rumor right now as we don’t have any official statements on the matter.

According to the report, the development team at Motive Studios is gunning for the same quality and care as Capcom’s remake for Resident Evil 2. Of course, if you’re a survival horror fan, you know that remake was incredibly well-received. The problem here is that getting a remake of that quality requires a ton of work and time. So the delay might not be anything more than the developers wanting to spend more time on the game development rather than any actual obstacles getting in the way.

Regardless, plenty of fans is bound to be more than happy to wait. After all, we’ve seen countless games get rushed out into the marketplace, with developers delivering a subpar experience. In the meantime, we’ll have to wait and see if any official word comes out regarding the Dead Space game release.

