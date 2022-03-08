Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Minimum Specs Revealed

Hotly anticipated ARPG game Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is set to release on March 18th. Today, the game’s minimum specifications for PC have been revealed online. In order to play the action-adventure role-playing game, you’ll need to make sure your system has the following minimum specifications.

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

Processor – AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core-i7-6700

RAM – 8GB RAM

Graphics – AMD Radeon RX470 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Storage – 80GB

Direct X – DirectX Compatible Sound Card, DirectX 9.0c

Introducing the minimum and recommended specs to play Stranger of Paradise @FinalFantasy Origin, Available March 18th.



The recommended specifications to run Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin have also been listed for players who will want to know the best settings on which the game will run. The game is being published in celebration of the Final Fantasy series’ 35th anniversary and is being positioned as a ‘hard-core action RPG’ and ‘a bold new vision for Final Fantasy’. Fans of the long-running and much-loved franchise can look forward to a range of fierce battles and epic quests as they venture to bring the light of the crystals back to the darkened kingdom of Cornelia.

Pre-purchases of Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin are now available, with a range of bonuses for those choosing to pre-order up until 11.59pm on March 17th. These bonuses include 24-hour early access to the game, meaning players can dive in a day earlier than those whow wait to purchase on or after the 18th. Also included as bonuses are the Braveheart weapon and Lustrous Shield, as well as the early-purchase bonus item, the Rebellion weapon.

The game is available to wishlist on the Epic Games store now, with some fans questioning whether the title will also be getting a launch on Steam. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case or not, although it seems to be launching exlusively on the Epic Store as things stand. Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is due to launch on March 18th.

