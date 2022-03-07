Astro Bot Is Coming To Fall Guys

How cute is Astro Bot?

Astro Bot has landed into Fall Guys! In a new crossover, Fall Guys players can look forward to meeting PlayStation’s super cute little robot Astro from the Astro Bot series in-game. Fall Guys is running through its sixth season right now, and the ‘Sweet Thieves’ event is intended as a huge and immersive in-game moment. Astro Bot is being introduced as a brand new costume that players can earn by completing the Sweet Thieves challenges.

In addition, there’s also a second Astro skin that can be earned by taking part in the Sweet Thieves event, which will see Astro donning an adorable and suitably goofy T-Rex costume.

The Fall Guys x Astro Bot crossover and Sweet Thieves event challenges start tomorrow, March 8th and will run until March 13th. In order to snag yourself one or both of the costumes, you’ll need to play the game throughout the challenge event. You’ll want to make sure you’ve racked up enough points to be able to purchase both parts of the Astro Bot costume, as it comes in separate parts. There is also a nameplate, nickname, pattern and emote up for grabs as part of the full Astro package. A full breakdown of the points needed for each part is as follows.

Astro Pattern – 100 Points

Astro Nameplate – 200 Points

Astro Lower Costume – 400 Points

Captain Astro Nickname – 600 Points

Astro Upper Costume – 800 Points

Astro’s Wave Emote – 1000 Points

The T-Rex Costume will be available separately also. It will cost five crowns for the Lower Costume and five crowns for the Upper Costume. If you’re keen to get your hands on Astro’s clumsily cool T-Rex outfit, make sure to keep an eye out for it appearing in the Fall Guys Store. It’ll only be available there between March 10th and March 13th!

