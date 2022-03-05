Bungie’s Competitive PVP IP Rumoured To Be A Third-Person Action Game

Bungie, the company behind Destiny 2, is said to have multiple new projects in the works, one of which is rumoured to be a brand new competitive, third-person character-focused action game.

The company has recently posted two job listings on its Careers website which may give us a hint as to exactly what they are working on. Both of these positions state “experience working on character-focused third-person action games (platformers, isometric, etc)” and “familiarity with the competitive gaming landscape/esports.” as a ”nice-to-have skill.”

The Contract Level Designer job listing states that the ideal candidate will be required to “concept, design, and rapidly prototype new map layout and level design ideas in engine.”

Similarily, in the Required Skill sections it states, that the candidate must have “experience building and iterating upon a multiplayer level for a PVP game.” The company is said to have been hiring for the competitive project since last year.

We know already that Bungie registered a trademark in 2018 for ”Matter” but it’s unclear what this is in relation to.

There has been a lot of speculation on the Reddit page; r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, regarding the game and this new IP will be exclusive to Playstation or multi-platform and a lot of talk and excitement about what this game could be. Hopefully we will hear some news regarding it soon.

It was recently announced this year that Bungie would be joining the Playstation family as an independent multi-platform developer and publisher.

