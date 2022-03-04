Thor Love and Thunder Director Talks Connecting Style To Ragnarok

When it comes to Marvel movies and their lead characters, few likely expected Thor to be the one to get the first 4-part movie line. Many felt it would be Iron Man or Captain America, but alas, it was not to be. Chris Hemsworth has played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first two films in his line were very much “comic style” in terms of how they handled everything. Then, Taiki Waititi came in and threw everything for a loop with his take on the characters via Thor Ragnarok. While it wasn’t loved by all, many praised it for its different tone and “changing up the game”.

Now, Waititi is back to direct the upcoming Thor Love and Thunder, and while on a podcast, he noted that when he made the film it wasn’t too much different from how things went with Ragnarok:

“I don’t think there’s been any difference,” Waititi said. “The size and everything is the same, there’s a few different actors, but the energy and intention is the same.”

It should be noted that on Ragnarok, they “threw away the script” multiple times and were encouraged to do all sorts of improvisation in order to “have the most fun” as well as deliver on certain moments. So if that happened again here…it’ll be curious to see how things will go in Love and Thunder.

We still know precious little about the plot, but we do know that Jane Foster will return and become The Mighty Thor, much as she did in the comics. Valkyrie will be back as well and leading Asgard, as well as trying to find a Queen for herself, and Thor will be fighting Gorr The God Butcher.

So it will be a very packed film, but that might just be what Waititi is going for. The movie arrives on July 8th.

Source: The Discourse