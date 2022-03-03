Robert Downey Jr. Talks Iron Man’s Final Scenes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe right now is honestly in a bit of a flux state for better and for worse. Because with the finale of Avengers Endgame, the real life death of Chadwick Boseman (who played Black Panther) and the ending of Spider-Man No Way Home putting doubt on what comes next for the web-head…there are a lot of big players missing. But the biggest still in the eyes of many fans is that of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

As Tony Stark, Downey Jr. played the role of a lifetime. It not only made him a star again, but it cemented his importance in Hollywood to the extent that by the time Endgame came around he was making $50 million just for that movie! Plus bonuses!

But it all came to an end when the character sacrificed himself in order to stop The Mad Titan Thanos, and the last words he said was a top of a podcast quiz he did:

“Correct answer is ‘I am Iron Man,’ but I had so many alt lines that I wanted to put forward,” Downey answered. “Oh god, let me think. They were all super smart-ass lines like I was trying to, y’know, dumb stuff like, ‘You are so f—ed’ or whatever. You know what, I’ll have to go back to my notes… I get the Infinity Stones and then have the power to snap and have whatever I wanna have happen–Oh, tha- I was gonna say ‘Oh, snap.'”

Yeah…that does sound like a Tony line, doesn’t it?

But in truth, “I Am Iron Man” fit better because it was the line he said where he came out to the world at the end of his first movie that he was a superhero. And he died a hero. You can’t snap that away.

Source: Hypocondriatctor Podcast