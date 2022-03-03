Gears Of War Movie Gets Update

Look, we don’t have to tell you all the issues that video games have had over the years with having good translations to film and TV. At best, it’s hit or miss, and at worst…it’s a lot of misses. Now yes, we have had some luck with more recent films, but if you look at most of the attempts…they’re not good. Which is sad, because not only would gamers WANT to have their favorite franchises adapted into good movies and TV shows, there are a lot of franchises that could really rock the big or silver screen. Such with Gears of War.

This is a franchise that is almost tailor-made for adaptation, because it features heavily-armed special forces going up against an alien invasion of Earth and…lots of action happens as a result. We’re pretty sure that’s the plot to many movies already! Anyway, a Gears of War movie HAS been in the works for a while, but we haven’t really had a lot of updates on it as of late.

The producer of the film, Dylan Clark, was asked about it though during an interview where he was talking about another film he was working on. It’s called The Batman, heard of it? Anyway, he had this to say:

“I’m glad that you’re interested in it,” Clark said. “It’s something it’s been a passion of mine for a very long time. I think very soon there will be an announcement.”

That’s very interesting! Not to mention very leading as that means that there’s news to be had, and soon. But what will that news be? It’s hard to say. It’s possible that they’ll announce some casting (we hear Dave Bautista wants to be in the movie…) or that they have a release window they’re shooting for.

Either way, the movie is apparently still getting made, and that should make fans very happy.

Source: The Digital Fix