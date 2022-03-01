Ghostwire: Tokyo Prelude Visual Novel Available for Free Now

Get it for free for PS4 and PS5 today and for PC on March 8.

Less than a month until its release, Ghostwire: Tokyo is getting a gorgeous free visual novel. Available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation Store, Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude will be available for PC users to download on March 8 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The brief novel introduces players to deuteragonist KK and his team of spirit detectives as they investigate a number of paranormal disturbances around Tokyo. Players will actually be able to make different choices throughout the visual novel to help better understand the game’s world and the terrifying spirits haunting it. As some know from previous announcements, KK is the one who possesses Akito in the full game.

Bethesda Softworks has also uploaded a brief launch trailer for the new release.

Announced in June 2019 during Bethesda Softwork’s press conference at E3, Tango Gameworks CEO Shinji Mikami and creative director Ikumi Nakamura teamed up to create the upcoming action-adventure horror game. Ghostwire: Tokyo‘s Deluxe Edition will launch three days early, and will give buyers some bonus in-game content including the Shinobi Outfit, Kunai Weapon, and Streetwear Fashion Pack.

The Tango title will see players using various psychic and paranormal abilities to defeat ghosts and spirits haunting the neon streets of Tokyo. The main character fights using what Combat Director Shinichiro Hara describes as “karate meets magic,” as players will use special hand gestures to cast spells.

The game begins after nearly all of Tokyo’s residents vanish, and otherworldly spirits–called ‘Visitors’–invade the city. As the protagonist Akito begins to notice his own strange powers starting to manifest, he encounters a group of people wearing Hannya masks who may help unravel the mystery of what’s going on in the city.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will release worldwide on March 25 for PC and as a timed console exclusive for PlayStation 5. Early last month, 20 minutes of gameplay footage was uploaded to the PlayStation YouTube channel. For those running low on memory real estate, no worries–the game will only be around 20GB on PC.

