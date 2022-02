Updating…

Warner Bros. released the second trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore today. The short feature reveals even more of Jude Law’s Dumbledore as he teams up with Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander and his muggle friend Dan Fogler’s Jacob Kowalski. The third installment to the Fantastic Beasts franchise looks like it will have the iconic Headmaster of Hogwarts take center stage and show him as fans have never seen before. Check out the new trailer below.

