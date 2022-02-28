Halo Infinite Multiplayer Could Get Seasonal Story Content

Halo Infinite continues to impress fans of the series–even before the implementation of Forge or co-op modes. 343 Industries has made it clear that the game will house the future of the franchise for the next decade or so, and with so much riding on its continued success, the devs might be adding more substance to multiplayer mode to keep it fresh as time goes on.

According to a new job listing posted by the company in January 2022, 343 wants to find someone to create new stories for Halo Infinite to be used in the game’s multiplayer. Specifically, the company is recruiting someone to “create highly innovative and engaging, serial narrative content for Halo Infinite’s free-to-play” including writing “everything from cinematic scripts to character sheets for casting to reactive A.I. dialogue.”

The content that 343 is looking to add will both leverage “existing Halo lore” while adding “exciting new chapters to the larger Halo story.” While Master Chief-centric story DLC has not technically been confirmed, a trademark followed soon after the game’s release titled “Halo: The Endless” might come into play here. With the next game years and years away, a new narrative could help keep Infinite feeling new for the next decade.

Halo Infinite is available to play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In just over one month, the game amassed 20 million players, making it the biggest launch in franchise history and the biggest Halo game in terms of players.

Earlier this month, Head of Creative Joseph Staten took to Twitter to announce that the game’s seasonal roadmap would be slightly delayed. Players are, understandably, desperate to know when Forge will be added. Even if we don’t have an exact date just yet, a recently leaked prototype video showed off how much room players will have to work with, and just how many objects can be placed in the world.

