Elon Musk Wants to Install Steam Games in Tesla’s

The Tesla is said to be one of the worlds most sophisticated cars, with a whole array of safety features that many cars don’t have. But, what about being able to play your full steam library on the Tesla infotainment Center? Well, according to Elon Musk – CEO of Tesla – this is something that he wants to make a reality.

Tesla first introduced in-car gaming with a 2019 port of Cuphead through ”Tesla Arcade” and that platform has very slowly grown to just under 20 games. This was before the company turned that feature off again following a formal NHTSA safety investigation. Elon Musk still wants to make the dream a reality though.

The informal announcement of these plans came from a tweet from Elon Musk’s official twitter account. The tweet reads “We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles,”

We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2022

As odd as it may seem to have your cars screen as a place to play video games, Tesla cars have always sported high-end graphics cards to run their Media Control Units and the Electronic Control Units used to power the car’s autopilot systems.

AMD CEO Lisa Su said during the Computex conference last June that the company were working with Tesla to provide Ryzen APUs as well as a ”discrete RDNA2-based GPU that kicks in when running AAA games, providing up to 10 teraflops of compute power.” Putting Tesla’s computer system on par with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

While the ability to play your Steam library in your car may be incredibly convenient when on breaks from work or just generally out and about, I’m not sure it will ever become a reality due to the many safety questions that come with it. For now, stick with playing your games at home.

