Battlefield 2042 Lost To Farming Simulator 22 For Most Concurrent Players

Battlefield is a massive franchise, and since it doesn’t have that annual release like Call of Duty, there’s immense anticipation with new installments. Currently, the latest release is available with Battlefield 2042. On paper, it sounded like a great experience. You have this massive multiplayer game with all kinds of big maps, weapons, and players going through matches. However, it was released to quite a few disappointed fans.

There’s a lot of reasons why Battlefield 2042 was more of a mess right now. Like many games, it’s buggy, and that typically means having to wait for patches. However, Battlefield 2042 also seemed to come out with fewer features and game modes than what fans were banking on. In fact, we recently put out a new video that highlights some of the reasons this game is tanking right now with reviews.

You can view that video of why Battlefield 2042 is receiving so much hate above. Although, you might be surprised to see that when it comes to concurrent players on Steam, it lost against Farming Simulator 2022. That’s not a putdown to Farming Simulator 2022, but you would think a new big AAA game release from a long-running video game franchise would top this game. However, there are quite a few fans for the Farming Simulator franchise as well.

Farming Simulator has more players than Battlefield. pic.twitter.com/zQKZvvrIbv — SteamDB (@SteamDB) November 28, 2021

It looks like Farming Simulator 2022 topped over a couple hundred more players than Battlefield 2042. According to SteamDB, this is quite a surprise to see Battlefield 2042 come out on the bottom. We’re hopeful the bugs and issues get ironed out quickly for Battlefield fans. But clearly, there’s a good alternative if you want something drastically slower. Again the Farming Simulator franchise is popular, and as you can expect, it’s all about farming, tending crops, livestock, and using heavy machinery to get your tasks done.

Source