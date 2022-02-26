How Ryan Reynolds Got A Major MCU Actor To Cameo In Free Guy

WARNING: This article contains some spoilers for Free Guy.

Shaun Levy, director of the film Free Guy has revealed just how the star of the film, Ryan Reynolds, got an actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to cameo in his latest movie. That actor is Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

For those who are unfamiliar, Free Guy follows the story of a character who discovers he is an NPC in a video game titled Free City — a game heavily inspired by the likes of Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto.

Free Guy features many well-known actors such as the late Alex Trebek, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, Tina Fey and even big personalities in the gaming world such as Jacksepticeye. Though, all those featured voice-only cameos, Chris Evans makes an appearance as himself during the film’s climactic fight between Reynolds’ character, Guy and a buffed up version of the NPC called, Dude.

Reynolds’ character levels up throughout the movie (as you might expect in a video game world) and unlocks upgrades such as a lightsaber, a Hulk-arm and the mighty Captain America’s shield. When guy holds the shield, the camera suddenly cuts to Chris Evans in the real world where he says, ”What the sh-t!?”

Shawn Levy recently did an interview with ET, talking about the Fox/Disney merge happening a short time before filming, giving the filmmakers access to Disney and Marvel Studios related Easter eggs and just how Ryan Reynolds got Chris Evans to appear in the film.

Here’s what was said:

“And we got a response and the answer was, “Yes,’” said Levy. “And we sent an email back saying, ‘Sorry. To clarify, which one?’ And we got an email back saying, ‘All of them. You can have all of them.’ We were beyond stoked. And once we had that, then Ryan was like, ‘Wait a second, Chris Evans is in the same town we are shooting his Apple show, Defending Jacob. I’m going to text him and ask him if he’ll come by and be in the movie.’ I guess that’s a thing movie stars do. ‘Hi, movie star. I’m your fellow movie star. Want to come be in my movie?’ Chris Evans, being a cool, good guy, was like, ‘If I can come by and literally be in and out in 10 minutes, I think I can slip it in.’ So, that’s what happened. That’s how we ended up with Chris Evans, in addition to a lightsaber and a Hulk fist and Cap’s shield.”

Cool, right? You can read up on the full interview here.

