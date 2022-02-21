Elden Ring Global Release Timings Announced

Elden Ring fans are collectively losing their minds. The game’s official subreddit is filled with posts from gamers afraid they’ll randomly die before getting to play the newest FromSoftware title, and social media is already filled with spoilers and fanart galore. Ahead of the game’s release on Friday, February 25, Bandai Namco has released a detailed infographic highlighting when Elden Ring will be available to play around the world.
Pacific Time:
PC: Feb 24 – 3:00pm PT
Consoles: Feb 24 – 9:00pm PT
Central Time:
PC: Feb 24 – 5:00pm CT
Consoles: Feb 24 – 11:00pm CT
Eastern Time:
PC: Feb 24 – 6:00pm ET
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
Columbia Time:
PC: Feb 24 – 6:00pm COT
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
Brasilia Time:
PC: Feb 24 – 8:00pm BRT
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
Greenwich Mean Time:
PC: Feb 24 – 11:00pm GMT
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
Central European Time:
PC: Feb 25 – 12:00am CET
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
Eastern European Time:
PC: Feb 25 – 01:00am EET
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
South Africa Standard Time:
PC: Feb 25 – 01:00am SAST
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
Moscow Standard Time:
PC: Feb 25 – 02:00am MSK
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
Arabia Standard Time:
PC: Feb 25 – 02:00am AST
Consoles: Feb 25 – 02:00 AM AST
Gulf Standard Time:
PC: Feb 25 – 03:00am GST
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
UTC+7
PC: Feb 25 – 06:00am UTC+7
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
UTC+8
PC: Feb 25 – 07:00am UTC+8
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
Korea Standard Time:
PC: Feb 25 – 08:00am KST
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
Japan Standard Time:
PC: Feb 25 – 08:00am JST
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
Australian Eastern Daylight Time:
PC: Feb 25 – 10:00am AEDT
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
New Zealand Daylight Time:
PC: Feb 25 – 12:00pm NZDT
Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time
Note: preloading on PC will go live 48 hours before the unlock times on Steam. The game will also be available to preload 48 hours prior on PlayStation and Xbox.
Elden Ring will release this Friday on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A six-minute overview trailer was released over the weekend, and last week, the PC requirements were finally announced. While the minimum requirements aren’t a huge stretch for most PC gamers, the recommended specs are a little more demanding–and pricey.