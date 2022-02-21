Elden Ring Global Release Timings Announced

Elden Ring fans are collectively losing their minds. The game’s official subreddit is filled with posts from gamers afraid they’ll randomly die before getting to play the newest FromSoftware title, and social media is already filled with spoilers and fanart galore. Ahead of the game’s release on Friday, February 25, Bandai Namco has released a detailed infographic highlighting when Elden Ring will be available to play around the world.

https://twitter.com/ELDENRING/status/1495775365473738758

Pacific Time:

PC: Feb 24 – 3:00pm PT

Consoles: Feb 24 – 9:00pm PT

Central Time:

PC: Feb 24 – 5:00pm CT

Consoles: Feb 24 – 11:00pm CT

Eastern Time:

PC: Feb 24 – 6:00pm ET

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Columbia Time:

PC: Feb 24 – 6:00pm COT

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Brasilia Time:

PC: Feb 24 – 8:00pm BRT

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Greenwich Mean Time:

PC: Feb 24 – 11:00pm GMT

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Central European Time:

PC: Feb 25 – 12:00am CET

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Eastern European Time:

PC: Feb 25 – 01:00am EET

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

South Africa Standard Time:

PC: Feb 25 – 01:00am SAST

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Moscow Standard Time:

PC: Feb 25 – 02:00am MSK

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Arabia Standard Time:

PC: Feb 25 – 02:00am AST

Consoles: Feb 25 – 02:00 AM AST

Gulf Standard Time:

PC: Feb 25 – 03:00am GST

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

UTC+7

PC: Feb 25 – 06:00am UTC+7

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

UTC+8

PC: Feb 25 – 07:00am UTC+8

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Korea Standard Time:

PC: Feb 25 – 08:00am KST

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Japan Standard Time:

PC: Feb 25 – 08:00am JST

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Australian Eastern Daylight Time:

PC: Feb 25 – 10:00am AEDT

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

New Zealand Daylight Time:

PC: Feb 25 – 12:00pm NZDT

Consoles: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Note: preloading on PC will go live 48 hours before the unlock times on Steam. The game will also be available to preload 48 hours prior on PlayStation and Xbox.

Elden Ring will release this Friday on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A six-minute overview trailer was released over the weekend, and last week, the PC requirements were finally announced. While the minimum requirements aren’t a huge stretch for most PC gamers, the recommended specs are a little more demanding–and pricey.

