Former PlayStation head teases unreleased Soulslike game, Not Elden Ring

Last 5 games played



– Horizon Forbidden West

– Genshin Impact

– Sifu

– (unreleased puzzle action)

– (unreleased Soulslike) — Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) February 18, 2022

Shuhei Yoshida has teased two new games on the way, one of which includes an ‘unreleased Soulslike game’.

Obviously the automatic assumption would be that Yoshida is playing through Elden Ring which releases real soon, but in a later tweet in the same thread Yoshida clarifies that it’s not Elden Ring.

It’s unclear as to what the game is but fans have jumped to a conclusion that it’s perhaps Bloodborne 2, which is sadly extremely unlikely. What’s more likely is that Yoshida, who has the game Salt and Sacrifice mentioned in his bio, is playing through that game. Yoshida is known for his love of indie games, so this seems the logical conclusion. Yoshida also said that he was playing Horizon Forbidden West, Genshin Impact, Sifu and an unreleased puzzle action game which could really be absolutely anything.

It’s not all bad news for FromSoftware fans though. In one week, they’ll be playing through the latest FromSoftware game, Elden Ring, and dying repeatedly in a world that was created by George R.R Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki. The game currently has spoilers out in the wild however, so it might be worth those heavily anticipating the game to mute keywords on twitter and maybe even stay off the internet entirely if they want to really be careful. Personally, I’m just hoping I’m done with Horizon Forbidden West before the game releases.

Source