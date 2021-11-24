Mass Effect TV Show Could Be Coming To Amazon

Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition_20210514213100

The science fiction video game series, Mass Effect, is reportedly being adapted into a TV series for Amazon. Rumors say BioWare and Electronic Arts are working on a deal with the multinational e-commerce giant to bring the project to their streaming platform.

Releasing in 2007, Mass Effect depicts an alternate universe where humans and a multitude of different alien civilizations have colonized the Milky Way. The technology used in their expanse of civilization has seemingly been left behind by a previous ultra-advanced society. Each Mass Effect title is a third-person shooter with role-playing elements. The original trilogy follows Commander Shepard, a veteran soldier of the Systems Alliance Navy, as he attempts to save the galaxy from a race of ancient hibernating machines, Reapers.

Deadline has now reported that the much-loved sci-fi franchise could be making its way to Amazon Studios. It’s not surprising that Amazon would be looking for their next sci-fi hit as their popular series The Expanse airs its final season on December 10, 2021. With a storyline similar to Mass Effect, The Expanse could be leaving a gap in Amazon’s programming that it’s keen to fill.

Video game adaptations have been popular of late with Netflix’s success of The Witcher and Arcane. Even Nintendo is jumping on the bandwagon with their recently announced, yet untitled, Super Mario movie controversially starring Chris Pratt in the role of beloved Mario. A sci-fi drama adapting Mass Effect fits right into the current zeitgeist.

A Mass Effect TV series isn’t the only thing the game franchise potentially has in the works. A brand new game is reportedly being developed which is set in the Milky Way and taking place centuries after Mass Effect 3. Regardless of what pans out and comes to fruition, it is a very exciting time for Mass Effect fans everywhere.

Source