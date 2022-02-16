BioShock 4 Might Be Delayed After Reported “Issues”

2K Games is currently at work on BioShock 4, with a possible release date of this year. Although, a recent report from industry insider Oops Leaks on Twitter states the game could be headed for a delay due to internal issues. The leaker claims the company has “lost about 40 employees including leads” because of the problems.

According to Oops Leaks, “New Bioshock have development issues. The company lost about 40 employees, including leads. According to my info, 2K is not satisfied with the project’s results and pace. However, judging by T2’s recent financial report, the game is still planned to be released by the end of 2024.” Adding, “I’ve been told that some left on their own, some were fired for various reasons, nevertheless it’s not a ‘development hell’ but rather a ‘slight restructuring’. The studio has already started hiring new employees. It is likely that the announcement date may shift for this reason.”

A new BioShock game hasn’t been released since 2013’s BioShock Infinite, besides the game’s 2014 DLC Burial at Sea. Many fans have long assumed the franchise had come to end, but the brand has been picking up steam of late. With a Netflix film in the works, it seems that a new game is not a question of if, but when. Although, according to Oops Leaks, fans might be waiting a while. Previous reports suggested BioShock 4 could release as early as this year but this new information could push the game to a late 2024 launch.

BioShock has been making headlines this week with the Netflix announcement that a film based on the franchise is in the works. It’s interesting that news of issues on BioShock 4 would leak the day after the upcoming Netflix project is confirmed. However, the two are unlikely to be linked. It would make sense that 2K Games would want to have a game ready for release with the flood of renewed interest in the franchise that the Netlfix film will create.

The first BioShock game is often considered one of the best first-person shooters of the last decade. Hopefully, neither BioShock 4 nor the upcoming Netflix project will disappoint fans.

