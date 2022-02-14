Horizon Forbidden West Leaked Trophy List (Flying Mounts Included)

Horizon Forbidden West releases this week and in the lead up to its launch, has been receiving glowing reviews. The upcoming game’s trophy list confirms several aspects of the game, including the long-rumored existence of flying mounts. The leaked trophy list also reveals that players will have to defeat every variation of machine in the game before achieving the coveted platinum.

Take a look at the full trophy list below.

Platinum Trophy

All Trophies Obtained Obtained all Horizon Forbidden West trophies.



Gold Trophies

Hidden Story Trophy 11

Silver Trophies

All Tallnecks Overriden Reached the top of every Tallneck and accessed their information

Defeated Asera Investigated all Rebel Camps and helped Erend defeat Asera

All Cores Overridden Reached the Core of every Cauldron and accessed their information

Obtained 3 Stripes at All Hunting Grounds Earned at least a Quarter Stripe mark in all three trials at all Hunting Grounds

All Machine Types Scanned Encountered and Focus scanned every type of Machine

Skill Tree Learned Learned all available skills on one tree.

Reached Level 50 Reached player level 50



Bronze Trophies

Reached Level 20 Reached player level 20

Reached Level 30 Reached player level 30

Chose a Desert Commander Aided both Drakka and Yarra and chose the better candidate.

Saved the Daunt Resolved all of the problems troubling the Daunt.

Aided Kotallo Helped Kotallo build and test a mechanized arm.

Healed the Land-gods Helped Zo reboot the land-gods to save Plainsong.

Recovered Alva’s Data Helped Alva retrieve data to help the Quen.

First Tallneck Overriden Reached the top of a Tallneck and accessed its information.

First Rebel Camp Completed Completed key objectives in 1 Rebel Camp.

First Core Overridden Reached the Core of a Cauldron and accessed its information.

Obtained 3 Stripes at a Hunting Ground Earned at least a Quarter Stripe mark in all three trials at one Hunting Lodge.

All Acquisition Machines Killed Killed at least one of every type of Acquisition machine.

All Recon Machines Killed Killed at least one of every type of Reconnaissance machine.

All Combat Machines Killed Killed at least one of every type of Combat machine.

All Transport Machines Killed Killed at least one of every type of Transport machine.

Rode All Regular Mounts Rode a Charger, Bristleback, and Clawstrider.

Complete a Long Glide Glided uninterrupted for 60 seconds.

Completed 2 Flying Mount Quests Completed 2 quests that required a flying mount.

Won 2 Gauntlet Runs Won first place in two different Gauntlet Runs.

Completed a Set of Salvage Contracts Completed all contracts at a Salvage Contractor.

Completed 4 Rebel Outposts Defeat the outpost leader and recovered the tags from 4 Rebel Outposts.

Completed 3 Relic Ruins Discovered and completed 3 Relic Ruins.

Completed Arena Challenge Set Completed 1 Arena challenge set.

Defeated Machine Strike Challengers Won a match against 2 different Machine Strike challengers.

Obtained All Weapon Classes Obtained 1 weapon from every weapon class.

Used all Elemental States Inflicted every elemental state on an enemy at least once.

Performed 3 Melee Combos Successfully performed 3 different unlockable melee combos.

Stealth Killed 10 Machines Performed a stealth kill on 10 machines.

Tore off 100 components Detached 100 components from machines.

Picked up 5 Heavy Weapons Picked up 5 different heavy weapons.

10 Types of Machine Overriden Unlocked and used the overrides for 10 different types of machine

Defeated the Enduring Defeated the Tenakth melee master known as the Enduring.

Fully Upgraded a Valor Surge Upgraded a Valor Surge to its maximum level.

Upgraded 3 Weapons Fully upgraded 3 weapons.

Upgraded 3 Outfits Fully upgraded 3 different outfits.

Upgraded Every Pouch Type Upgraded the Food Pouch, Potion Pouch, Resource Pouch, Trap Pouch, and any ammo pouch at least once.

Enhanced Weapon with Coils Equipped a weapon of any tier with 2 coils.

Unlocked 3 Weapon Techniques Unlocked a Weapon Technique for 3 different weapon classes.

Recovered 5 Different Collectables Completed 1 Survey Drone, 1 Black Box, 1 Relic Ruin, 1 Vista Point, and 1 Signal Tower.

Used Dye Flowers Used dye flowers to unlock and apply a new dye.

Hidden Story Trophy 1

Hidden Story Trophy 2

Hidden Story Trophy 3

Hidden Story Trophy 4

Hidden Story Trophy 5

Hidden Story Trophy 6

Hidden Story Trophy 7

Hidden Story Trophy 8

Hidden Story Trophy 9

Play Horizon Forbidden West this week on February 18, exclusively on PS4 and PS5.

