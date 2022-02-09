PS5 and PS5 System Software Updates Revealed For Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, players will be able to partake in a new beta for PS5 & PS4 System Software. While the PS4 system update is nothing particularly exciting or new, the PS5 system software update highlights some interesting features coming to the console within the next year, as well as testing out a feature for bugs and glitches that’ll become a prominent part of the future within the consoles lifecycle.

The PS5 system update will add the ability to create an open or closed party, the ability to report voice chats and multiple game base enhancements. What’s most intriguing to me is the UI features, allowing you to filter your game collection by genre, permanently pin a maximum of five apps and games to each home screen with an increased overall total of 14 games and apps available on the home screens.

The update will also preview an update to the system that allows users to use voice commands for finding and opening games, apps, settings and controlling playback. You’ll simply need to shout “Hey, Playstation!” and you’ll be able to control your console without even moving a muscle. It’s something that a lot of players have been asking for since the console was first released, but until now it’s not something that Sony has made any moves towards implementing. Of course, as is always the case with this technology, it remains to be seen exactly how well it’ll work and if it’ll really work at all.

Source