Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 To Dwarf The Original In Scale

Co-founder of Ninja Theory Tameem Antoniades spoke about the goals for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 with NME, revealing that they want to make the first game look positively tiny in comparison.

“The goal with Hellblade 2 isn’t to perfect it, but to create an experience that feels more believable and more refined. Its ambition in terms of scale is bigger. I think Hellblade 2 will make Hellblade look like an indie game.”

Gameplay footage for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was first shown at last years Game Awards, showcasing the sheer power of the next-generation system and how Ninja Theory plans to incorporate that into their titles going forward in a long chunk of footage that showcased a huge giant absolutely tearing apart a small tribe. In an attempt to make the game as engrossing and realistic as possible, the team scouted locations in Iceland, taking forty locations and narrowing them down before scanning them into the game. They also created costumes and trained the actress for Senua in combat so she could do what her character does in-game.

“The idea is believability- making things look real of believable- and the best way to do that is to base everything on real things” Antoniades continued. While currently we have no release date for the game, this goes a long way towards explaining why that’s the case. It’s due to a commitment to realism and quality, something that Ninja Theory takes extremely seriously if their previous titles are anything to go by.

G