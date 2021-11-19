Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Official Nintendo Circuit Unveiled

Nintendo might have released the final character fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but that doesn’t mean the game is not being supported. Like any competitive fighting game with a following, there are usually tournaments that get put up in place. This allows the best players in different regions to even worldwide a chance in facing off for some notable prizes. Today, we’re finding out that Nintendo is partnering up to bring a North America circuit for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee.

Details are very scarce right now, so don’t expect anything notable to unveil. All we know right now is that Nintendo of America is partnering up with Panda Global to bring out a Super Smash Bro. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee circuit to the region. It will start off with online matches and could eventually break down to more in-person events. But, again, details are scarce, so there are no dates set outside of just a 2022 window.

Confirmed. Ready your A-game, Super #SmashBros competitors. We've partnered with @PandaGlobal to launch the first officially licensed Super Smash Bros. championship circuit in North America, coming 2022! #SmashBrosUltimate #SmashBrosMelee https://t.co/3WKbEYrMH2 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 18, 2021

Furthermore, details on cash prizes will be unveiled later on. That should hopefully bring out some thrilling competitive matches. Surprisingly, while it’s not much of a shock to see a circuit supported by Nintendo based around the latest release, it’s a surprise to see Melee get included. Super Smash Bros. Melee is an incredibly popular fighting game that fans still enjoy today from the franchise. It looks like Nintendo is recognizing this and will be putting the classic installment in this game.

For now, it’s a waiting game to see just what exactly the details will be for this circuit and how you can participate. Likewise, it would be interesting to see what is at stake to those trying to go for that grand prize.

