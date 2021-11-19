Deathloop NPC AI Just Got More Challenging

Deathloop was one of the most anticipated video game titles to have been released this year. Developed under Arkane Studios, the game made its way out as a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5 and PC platform. Meanwhile, the game still needs updates, and the developers have been providing several fixes. Several fixes and tweaks have just hit the game recently with Deathloop’s Update 2.

This update brought out several adjustments to the game. Notable, there have been tweaks to the NPC AI. For instance, NPCs will react to bullets that fly by closely, another NPC is assassinated nearby, along with avoiding cover if the player is already close by. Meanwhile, the studio also noted that NPCs will now hear and react faster when they sense players are nearby from their footfalls.

Of course, that’s not the only thing tweaked for the game. Deathloop will also see updates to Invasion, such as Julianna players winning if the Colt player drops from the game. AFK players will be tagged now, and now you’re given a higher chance to invade a player on your friend list if they are playing with the online mode. Developers have also tweaked the UI, graphic fixes, audio, and even achievements.

You can find full patch notes for the game in the source link below. As for Deathloop itself, the game is an FPS title centered around playing a man named Colt. Stuck in a time loop, Colt can escape only if he eliminates specific targets around the map. Meanwhile, there is one assassin named Julianna who is only interested in taking out Colt. You can view our Before You Buy video coverage on the game in the video embedded above. However, you will want to make note that our impressions are from before the latest update.

