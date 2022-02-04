Far Cry 6 Joseph: Collapse DLC Release Date Announced

In a surprising announcement, Joseph: Collapse, the third and final paid DLC episode for Far Cry 6, will launch February 8 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, and PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. The DLC was initially scheduled to release sometime in March.

“Players will embody Joseph Seed, the iconic villain from Far Cry 5, in a twisted version of Hope County, Montana for a brand-new experience inspired by the roguelite genre,” Ubisoft writes on the game’s website. “Blending intense action and storytelling, Joseph: Collapse will provide a unique opportunity for players to tap into Joseph’s tortured mind, face off against his former cult followers after his faith has collapsed, and ultimately confront his family members as he struggles to conquer his inner demons.”

The addition supports co-op and a Buddy Pass will allow those purchasing the DLC to invite any friends who also own Far Cry 6 to play together–even if that friend doesn’t own the DLC.

Previously released DLC episodes allowed players to become Far Cry 3 villain Vaas and Far Cry 4 antagonist Pagan Min.

In November 2021, Dan Hay, the senior creative director behind the Far Cry franchise departed the company after a decade. Hay joined Ubisoft to produce Far Cry 3 and kept his role for nearly every installment since, including Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4, Primal, Far Cry 5, and New Dawn.

Far Cry 6 was released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Luna, and Stadia on October 7, 2021. The previous DLC, Pagan Min: Control, was released on January 11, 2022. Earlier this week, Ubisoft released a trailer for the new Rambo mission available in the game now. Currently, digital versions of Far Cry 6 are up to 40% off. For those owning the Standard or Deluxe Edition of the game, the Season Pass is also 25% off for a limited time.

