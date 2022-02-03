Horizon Forbidden West ‘Challenges’ Trailer Released

It’s Horizon Forbidden West release month, and with only a few weeks left to go before players return to Guerrilla’s expansive world, a new trailer has appeared on the developer’s YouTube channel. This time, fans are getting a glimpse at the many new challenges awaiting in the Zero Dawn sequel. This includes everything from Melee Pits in settlements, Salvage Contracts out in the wilds, Outposts, and Camps filled with rebels and bandits, and more. It also shows off a few weapon upgrades Aloy will be able to snag by completing some of these difficult activities.

Check out the exciting new glimpse at the West below:

While Aloy could take on Hunter Trials in Zero Dawn, the sequel looks to have added a ridiculous amount of new content meant to test player skills. According to a post made on the PlayStation blog, there’s plenty more to discover once the game drops later this month: “Keep in mind that the Forbidden West is a huge and dangerous place, with far more secrets and adventures than we can reveal here today,” Guerrilla’s Lead World Designer Floris Kooij writes.

Horizon Forbidden West will be making a number of quality of life updates when compared to the original game, with one major upgrade being the lack of an inventory cap. Aloy will still only be able to carry a certain amount of items on her person, surplus items will be sent to a stash, which are accessible in all settlements or towns. The Focus will also see an upgrade, and will allow players to scan any climbable surface to find the best way to the top.

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release on February 18, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Last week, Guerrilla announced that the game had gone gold and previewed how the title will look on the PlayStation 4 Pro. Forbidden West will be around the same length as Horizon Zero Dawn, though sources say it will take a bit longer to reach the 100% mark.

