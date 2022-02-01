Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Gets First Hands-On Preview

Ahead of the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on March 25, IGN has revealed the first hands-on preview of the action role-playing first-person shooter. This look at one level of the upcoming title shows off the new spells and weapons players can expect to master during their time in this new world. Check out the five-minute video below:

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands takes the best of the Borderlands franchise and adds magic and dual-wielding, allowing players to combine spells with the arsenal you’d expect from a Gearbox title. “The first big difference between this and your ordinary, non-imagined Borderlands campaign is the addition of spells to your arsenal,” Seth Macy of IGN said. “You can cast spells to your heart’s content and never need to fill up on ammo like you do with grenades: you just need to let your spells recharge.”

The melee attacks and weapons used in Wonderlands also flips the Borderlands script. “Melee attacks in Wonderlands are more important than ever before. In fact, they’re no longer last-ditch efforts to cause some up-close damage like they tend to be in most first-person shooters,” Macy said. “There are 2-handed swords like claymores, as well as single-handed swords, axes, and blunt weapons like hammers and morning stars. With the exception of the two-handed swords, which have extended reach, triggering a melee attack “glides” you toward an enemy. In other words, you can attack them before they’re in range to attack you.”

Featuring a highly-customizable class system, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will allow players to mix and match abilities from all six unique character skill trees. Upon the start of a new game, players will choose a starting class. By progressing through the game, they will unlock the Multiclass system, which will open up a secondary class slot. Available classes will be Stabbomancer, Brr-Zerker, Spellshot, Clawbringer, Graveborn, and Spore Warden.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is scheduled to be released on March 25, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Gearbox has published an online Game Guide to give fans a better look at what to expect this March.

