Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons Gameplay Features Trailer

The next expansion to Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons was first announced in March 2020 and it finally has a release date nearly two years later. End of Dragons will include a whole new story and maps set in Cantha, additional elite specializations for each profession, a multiplayer mount, skiffs, fishing, challenging Strike Missions, and new mastery types. Game developers, ArenaNet released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming expansion. Check it out below.

Guild Wars 2 is a massively multiplayer online RPG that first launched in August 2012. The popular MMO takes place in the fantasy world of Tyria and follows the re-emergence of Destiny’s Edge, a disbanded guide dedicated to fighting the Elder Dragons. Guild Wars 2 is unique in the genre as it features a storyline that is strongly influenced by the actions of players. This is something that is common in single-player games but not often seen in MMOs.

The first Guild Wars game distinguished itself from the competition by its lack of subscription fees, with Guild Wars 2 continuing the tradition. Guild Wars 2 was originally available through purchase and sold over 5 million copies of the game by August 2015 when it became free-to-play. In August 2021, over 16 million accounts have been created since the sequel’s launch in 2012.

According to Guild Wars 2 developers, the End of Dragons expansion will allow players to “Explore new lands, unlock new ways to play, and take your first steps toward Tyria’s future in the third expansion for the award-winning MMORPG Guild Wars 2. Customize your characters’ professions with nine new elite specializations, raise your own combat-ready multiplayer siege turtle mount, take your skiff out to reel in a big catch, and more!”

Guild Wars 2 is available to play on PC and its third expansion, End of Dragons will launch to all players on February 28, 2022.

