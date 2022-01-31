World’s First 500 Hz Refresh Rate Monitor Revealed By BOE

The world’s first 500 Hz refresh rate gaming monitor has been revealed by Chinese electronics giant, BOE. The lightning-fast monitor is a 1080p, 27-inch panel with a high-mobility oxide backplane that BOE credits for the 500 Hz refresh rate. The monitor also features a 1ms response time and 8-bit color output.

Although BOE has shown off the 500 Hz monitor, gamers won’t be able to get their hands on one anytime soon. The model that BOE has shown off is just a prototype. It’s more of a proof of concept for the company’s oxide semiconductor display technology than anything else. That’s not to say 500 Hz monitors won’t be released eventually but the company doesn’t have any plans for it right now.

The 500 Hz monitor blows current high refresh rate monitors out of the water. Currently, the highest refresh rate available on a consumer monitor is 360 Hz. Those currently start at around $500, a 500 Hz monitor, whenever they do start to hit the market, would likely be significantly more. At least for the first few years as the technology matures.

There is debate among high refresh rate gamers about whether or not higher refresh rates are even beneficial. The jump from 60 Hz to 120 Hz or 144 Hz is massive. However, the higher the numbers go, the smaller the benefit gets. Even the benefit of the jump from 120 Hz to 240 Hz is debated among gamers. Many gamers prefer a higher resolution like 1440p with a refresh rate in the mid 100s rather than trying to make use of a 200+ refresh rate.

Whether there is a mass-market need for 500 Hz monitors is unclear. However, that’s unlikely to stop the numbers arm race that is a staple of display technology. After all, Samsung just announced the world’s first 4K 240 Hz monitor.

