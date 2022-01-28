Epic Games Store Will Continue offering Free Games Throughout 2022

There is an ongoing battle to claim the PC market. Valve’s Steam digital marketplace has been around for years, and it’s been the dominant place for PC game purchases. However, Valve has found a major competitor with Epic Games. Epic has been building up its digital PC marketplace and has been making some moves to secure more consumers on their service.

Epic Games have been offering a better revenue deal for developers and publishers for starters. Then they have gone out of their way to secure exclusive rights for select games. This made it where some games would either launch exclusively for Epic Games Store or were timed launch exclusives, leaving those on Steam to wait even longer to play the game. However, arguably their biggest move is the free video game offers. Right now, players can secure some excellent video game titles without having to spend a penny.

It costs nothing for consumers to make an account for Epic Games Store. This is just another digital launcher for players to pick up a game. However, even if you don’t pay for a single game, Epic Games Store gives away a free game title each week. Every week, the company has given out games for free and has had some solid hits. Everything from little indie titles to major AAA games has been featured. All you have to do is claim your free copy within a week.

Today, we’re finding out that Epic Games Store will continue offering a free game each week throughout this year. That’s not changing, and it’s great news for PC gamers that want something new to enjoy throughout the month. In fact, this week, players are given free copies of Daemon X Machina.

Source