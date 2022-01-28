Mortal Kombat 12 Teased By Developers

One of the producers at NetherRealm Studios, the developers of Mortal Kombat 11, has teased Mortal Kombat 12 in a seemingly staged leak. Producer Jonathan Andersen tweeted the photo below before quickly deleting it, sending fans into a frenzy.

The tweeted photo appears to simply show some artwork lying on a desk with most of it pertaining to Mortal Kombat, as well as a print of an illustrated Wonder Woman. However, in the top right corner of the photo, a snippet of an email can be seen. The words “Do ‘not'” and “share any part of this video,” along with “our fans eagerly scrape the internet for any trace” and “take extra care with this material” can be seen. Most fans believe the email is clearly discussing Mortal Kombat 12, while also not believing for a second that the photo was accidentally posted. Those anticipating the next Mortal Kombat game have called the wording laughable. Especially, the last line of the email almost trolling fans by saying they “eagerly scrape the internet for any trace,” daring them to find the cheeky message.

After many gamers had guessed the photo was staged, Andersen liked a tweet suggesting that his deleted tweet wasn’t a tease but actually a joke to poke fun at eager Mortal Kombat fans. While this may be closer to the truth, reports say Mortal Kombat‘s future arrival is all but confirmed and simply a question of when. Mortal Kombat 11 was released in 2019 making this the third year since its release. Perhaps gamers can hope for a Mortal Kombat 12 announcement this year with a launch in 2023. Although, with several games being delayed due to the pandemic, it could be longer than that.

Of course, all of this news and excitement has fans asking the question, what about NetherRealm’s game Injustice? Recent reports have said that the developers have chosen to prioritize Mortal Kombat 12, with the future of Injustice being uncertain. Because Injsutince features DC characters, there could potentially be issues with licensing.

