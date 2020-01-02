Mortal Kombat 11 Latest Teaser Features The Joker

Mortal Kombat is quite the iconic fighting game franchise that’s been around for decades. It’s a game that continues to see fans return for each installment and while the game sports a rather large iconic roster of fighters, NetherRealm Studios doesn’t shy away with guest combatants as well. One of the latest teasers is all about one particular fighter that we’ve been waiting to arrive.

When Mortal Kombat 11 was announced, we knew that there was going to be some guest fighters and DLC packs. Slowly, NetherRealm Studios revealed just who all was going to make the jump into the game both veteran roster characters and new guest fighters. One of those guest fighters in the Dark Knight’s nemesis, the Joker. With a new teaser out, we’re getting a little nod to the Joker character and how he escaped being confined.

Again, this is something we knew was in the works for the latest Mortal Kombat installment, but the teaser simply makes a reference to the Joker. We don’t get to see the character or any real information about what we can expect after the Gotham clown makes his debut. Instead, the teaser just showcases some fireworks in what is likely Arkham Asylum and Joker’s cane which indicates that this maniac had successfully escaped.

For now, we’ll have to wait until he makes his way into the game, but you can still enjoy the title fully right now. Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia platforms.

Source: Twitter