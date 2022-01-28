Evil Dead: The Game Delayed Until May 2022

Originally revealed during The Game Awards 2020, Evil Dead: The Game has been delayed yet again. Initially intended to be released in 2021, the survival horror title saw its first delay in August 2021, bumping it back until February 2022. A Tweet made by the game’s official Twitter account today has confirmed that fans will now have to wait until May 13, 2022 to experience this welcome addition to the Evil Dead franchise.

Hey Evil Dead fans!



When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/BfuaOdcFVT — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) January 28, 2022

The reason for the delay is given in a follow-up Tweet. “This delay gives our team the time they need to get things just right, so your boomstick will be polished, fully loaded, and ready to blast Deadites on that Friday the 13th of May. We thank you for your patience and understanding,” it reads. The thread also promises that pre-order information and a new trailer for Evil Dead: The Game will be coming in February.

The first glimpse of the title’s gameplay footage came during the 2021 Summer Games Fest Kickoff stream. Evil Dead: The Game will invite players to take on the role of iconic characters from the horror franchise, tasking them with closing a portal allowing all sorts of nasty monsters into the world. Players will need to search a large open-world area to find artifacts required to shut the portal tight and will need to work together with others to take out hostile enemy targets. If that doesn’t sound like your speed, it’s also possible to become a demonic creature yourself in the style of Dead by Daylight.

Actor Bruce Campbell, who played Ash Williams in the Evil Dead films, will play Ash Williams, while Dana DeLorenzo will play Kelly Maxwell. Ray Santiago will portray Pablo Simon Bolivar from the Ash vs Evil Dead television series.

Evil Dead: The Game is now scheduled for release on May 13, 2022 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The title is being developed by Saber Interactive, known best for World War Z.

