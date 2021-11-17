Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man Suits Revealed

Spider-Man has been one of the most hotly anticipated characters for Marvel’s Avengers since before the game even launced. Well, for PlayStation fans anyway. Unfortunately, Spider-Man is still going to be exclusive to Sony’s consoles. Unlucky, PC and Xbox players. With the announcement that Spider-Man will finally be coming to the game later this month, Square Enix has been drip feeding details about everyone’s favorite web-swinger. The latest details? Seven of the suits that will be available for Spidey.

For a quick rundown, the seven suits revealed are as follows. The classic suit, the Marvel’s Avengers Iconic Suit, the Bugle Boy suit, the Secret War suit, the Spider-Armor mark I suit, the Spider-Armor mark III suit, and the noir suit. Check out all the suits below:

The Classic Suit

The classic suit is a must have for any Spider-Man video game appearance. No Spider-Man portrayal is complete without the iconic red and blue.

Marvel’s Avengers Iconic Suit

The suit designed specifically for Marvel’s Avengers. Thankfully, it doesn’t look as odd as Captain America’s suit or some of the other questionable designs in the game. While not quite up to the high standards set by Insomniac’s Spider-Man game, this is a solid reimagining of the classic design.

Bugle Boy Suit

In my opinion, the best suit of the bunch. The way the bugle boy suit captures everyday Pete,r but with the Spidey mask is just perfect.

Secret War Suit

The secret war suit takes the original comic design and tweaks it for Marvel’s Avengers. The striking design is very eye-catching and sure to be a favorite among fans.

Spider-Armor Mark I Suit

The Spider-Armor mark I suit has an awesome retro feel to it. The developers say they want it to have a home made feel and they certainly captured that.

Spider-Armor Mark III Suit

The upgraded version of the original Spider-Armor suit certainly shows how far Peter Parker’s designing and inventing capabilities have come over the years.

Noir Suit

Spidey and noir suits have become iconic since the original Spider-Man: Noir comic series debuted just over a decade ago and the noir suits always make a great addition to any Spider-Man game.

Spider-Man will be coming to Marvel’s Avengers on November 30, exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

