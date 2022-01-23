Take-Two CEO Says GTA Trilogy Did Great and the Launch Was A “Glitch”

Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two CEO was recently on a CNBC interview where he talks with Jim Cramer about the GTA Trilogy Remaster and the Zynga acquisition.

When asked about the GTA Trilogy, Zelnick said that the launch of the game was a “glitch” and claimed that it “has done just great” since the fixes. When Jim Cramer asked Zelnick about the issues with the GTA Trilogy, asking about the fact that Take-Two has always said it wouldn’t put a game out before it was ready, Strauss told the interviewer that the Trilogy was not a new title.

Strauss later shrugs off the topic by stating how well the game has done for the company. He later explains how Zynga has an incredible pipeline going forward with Take-Two and how they think the companies can do a whole lot more than what’s already been announced.

During the launch of GTA Trilogy, the game suffered numerous issues ranging from visual bugs to straight-up game-breaking glitches. The trilogy received multiple patches since then to fix the bugs. As of recent, the frequency of the updates has come to a standstill but there are still many issues with the game that have been left untouched.

While the interview went on, Jim tried to understand the GTA Trilogy release a little better, but Zelnick explained how the game made and still will be making more money for the company since its release. Strauss went on to explain how the company looks at the larger picture when it comes to the shareholders of the company and stated how they do expect a 14% growth annually for the next three years.

Source