Horizon Forbidden West Will Have A Single ‘Strong and Impactful’ Ending

Horizon Forbidden West is said to be launching on February 18, 2022. With the game going according to plan, many players cant wait to see what Guerrilla Games has in store for them.

During an interview with Italian website Everyeye, the narrative director, Benjamin McCaw told the website that there will be a single but strong and impactful ending to the game. He further explained how the events of the sequel is set six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn. Although the game will have moments where players have to make “very strong” moral choices, all the paths lead to the same end.

“The time you decide to spend with certain supporting actors could have an effect, albeit minimal, on the progress of the story,” McCaw said. “Let’s be clear: Horizon Forbidden West will have a single ending, very strong and impactful, but some nuances may change depending on the characters you have given space and attention to. In addition, on a couple of occasions, there will be very strong moral choices, which will have extremely powerful consequences.” Benjamin McCaw to Everyeye

Senior writer Annie Kitain expalined the story of the game and said that this is the “first indication of the critical failure of the terraforming operation.” “In any case, Aloy begins studying the plague right away, and her clues point her to the West,” Kitain added. “The beginning of the game will explain exactly why.”

Guerrilla Games recently revealed more about the game’s story with a new story trailer. With the game set to relase for the Playstation 5 and Playstation 4, many players can’t wait to see what the studio has in store for them.

Source