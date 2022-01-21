Intel CEO Says AMD Is “In The Rearview Mirror”

The CEO of Intel, Pat Gelsinger recently released a video on LinkedIn reflecting on his first year in the role. Gelsinger has 11 different takes on his time at Intel so far, including one where he says the company is “back in the game” and that AMD is in the “rearview mirror.” The CEO candidly speaks on the subject, all while sporting quite the ‘ugly’ Christmas sweater.

Gelsinger reflected on several hardships Intel faced throughout 2021 and boasted about the success the company enjoyed with the release of its Alder Lake CPUs. It was during this that the CEO specifically acknowledged Intel’s competition with AMD and said, “Alder Lake. All of a sudden…Boom! We are back in the game. AMD in the rearview mirror in clients, and never again will they be in the windshield; we are just leading the market.”

Intel has suffered a steady decline in recent years while AMD has scored win after win. AMD has hit its stride with its skills in chiplet topology, connectivity, processing, and energy efficiency. This was all while Intel experienced blows to their business such as losing their longstanding partnership with Apple, as the Macbook maker opted to create processors in-house. It also didn’t help that Apple was able to succeed so masterfully in doing so, with its new M1 chips completely blowing the Intel Macs out of the water in terms of power and efficiency. However, Intel has recently seen a bit of a resurgence.

The company behind Alder Lake is now leading with its 12th Gen CPUs, with its development expected to continue to soar in 2022. Intel is currently gearing up to release laptops with Alder Lake later this year. While their energy efficiency isn’t quite up to snuff just yet, the company’s roadmap looks promising. Gelsinger revealed in the video that Intel has plans to launch five nodes over the next four years.

Additionally, Intel is soon due to be in competition with AMD in a whole other market: GPUs. Both companies will release new graphics cards later this year with Intel’s being its first foray into the dedicated GPU market.

