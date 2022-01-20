Steam Deck: Compatibility Ratings Show Half Of Tested Games “Work flawlessly”

With Valve’s Steam Deck set to launch next month, the company has been carefully combing through the Steam library to give each game a compatibility rating for the handheld PC. Logging into the Steam Database allows fans to see the list of games with an official Steam Deck rating. The list shows that about half of the Steam catalog tested so far “works flawlessly.”
The company behind Steam is currently testing each game in the Steam library, giving each game one of four ratings. By doing this, Valve will be able to easily communicate to gamers how smooth each title runs on the Steam Deck. The curated list shows that only five games have been rated ‘Unsupported’ so far, four of them being VR games. The last unsupported game is Persona 4 Golden to which the company simply says they are “still working on adding support for this game on Steam Deck.”
With so many games on the ‘works flawlessly’ list, anticipation is sure to grow even more for the Steam Deck. Look out for its release next month in February.
Below, is a list of several titles and their compatibility ratings on the Steam Deck:
Verified (works flawlessly)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Ape Out
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- Castle Crashers
- Celeste
- Circuit Superstars
- Cuphead
- Dark Souls II
- Dark Souls III
- Death Stranding
- Death’s Door
- Dishonored
- Final Fantasy
- Guacamelee! 2
- Gunfire Reborn
- Hollow Knight
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Into the Breach
- Mad Max
- Manifold Garden
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- The Messenger
- Noita
- Portal 2
- Psychonauts 2
- RAD
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Risk of Rain 2
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Total War: Warhammer II
- Tunche
- Webbed
Playable (works with minor inconveniences)
- Among Trees
- Black Skylands
- Bravely Default II
- Cats in Time
- Cookie Clicker
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Factorio
- Farming Simulator 19
- Inscryption
- NieR: Automata
- Plants vs Zombies: Game of the Year
- RimWorld
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders
- Slay the Spire
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue
- Subnautica
- Swords of Legends Online
- Tomb Raider
- Tribes of Midgard
- Valheim
- War Thunder
- The Witcher 2: Wild Hunt
Unsupported (doesn’t work)
- Arizona Sunshine (VR)
- Budget Cuts (VR)
- Job Simulator (VR)
- Persona 4 Golden (no reason given)
- theBlu (VR)