Steam Deck: Compatibility Ratings Show Half Of Tested Games “Work flawlessly”

With Valve’s Steam Deck set to launch next month, the company has been carefully combing through the Steam library to give each game a compatibility rating for the handheld PC. Logging into the Steam Database allows fans to see the list of games with an official Steam Deck rating. The list shows that about half of the Steam catalog tested so far “works flawlessly.”

The company behind Steam is currently testing each game in the Steam library, giving each game one of four ratings. By doing this, Valve will be able to easily communicate to gamers how smooth each title runs on the Steam Deck. The curated list shows that only five games have been rated ‘Unsupported’ so far, four of them being VR games. The last unsupported game is Persona 4 Golden to which the company simply says they are “still working on adding support for this game on Steam Deck.”

With so many games on the ‘works flawlessly’ list, anticipation is sure to grow even more for the Steam Deck. Look out for its release next month in February.

Below, is a list of several titles and their compatibility ratings on the Steam Deck:

Verified (works flawlessly)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Ape Out

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Castle Crashers

Celeste

Circuit Superstars

Cuphead

Dark Souls II

Dark Souls III

Death Stranding

Death’s Door

Dishonored

Final Fantasy

Guacamelee! 2

Gunfire Reborn

Hollow Knight

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Into the Breach

Mad Max

Manifold Garden

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

The Messenger

Noita

Portal 2

Psychonauts 2

RAD

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Remnant: From the Ashes

Risk of Rain 2

Rogue Legacy 2

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Mega Baseball 3

Tetris Effect: Connected

Total War: Warhammer II

Tunche

Webbed

Playable (works with minor inconveniences)

Among Trees

Black Skylands

Bravely Default II

Cats in Time

Cookie Clicker

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Dyson Sphere Program

Factorio

Farming Simulator 19

Inscryption

NieR: Automata

Plants vs Zombies: Game of the Year

RimWorld

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders

Slay the Spire

Stormworks: Build and Rescue

Subnautica

Swords of Legends Online

Tomb Raider

Tribes of Midgard

Valheim

War Thunder

The Witcher 2: Wild Hunt

Unsupported (doesn’t work)

Arizona Sunshine (VR)

Budget Cuts (VR)

Job Simulator (VR)

Persona 4 Golden (no reason given)

theBlu (VR)

