Dying Light 2 Is Finished And Ready For Release

According to Dying Light 2 lead designer Tymon Smektala over at Techland, the team making the game has finished polishing the title and are now waiting for it to release. He also confirmed that his work for Dying Light 2’s day one patch is done. Check out the full tweet below.

Ok, so we’ve been doing POLISH game development over that last few weeks, but it’s all done now. I’ve cleared all my tasks for the day one patch and I can’t do more than just sit on my wheelz of steel and wait for the release. Hope y’all will like it. @DyingLightGame 🙏🤝🖖 — Tymon Smektała (@smektalaTM) January 19, 2022

Dying Light 2 being finished is good news for fans who are eagerly awaiting the game’s release on February 4. Techland has been releasing more info about the game almost every day in the run-up to release. Earlier this month, the company claimed that Dying Light 2 would take 500 hours to “complete”. That caused some fans of the series to worry that the game would be full of filler content. Techland quickly backtracked and clarified its statement.

It later stated that the 500 hour number was actually the amount of time required to do every little thing in the game, including visiting every corner of the map and experiencing every tree of dialogue. The developer then broke down the completion times by types of completion. Saying that the main story would take 20 hours to complete and 80 hours would be needed to finish the main story plus all of the side quests.

In another update, Techland revealed that Dying Light 2 contains 350,000 words and 40,000 lines of dialogue. That puts the game on par with games like Mass Effect 3 and just below Skyrim’s 60,000 lines of dialogue. Although, nothing quite compares to Red Dead Redemption’s astonishing 500,000 lines of dialogue.

350,000 words, 40,000 lines of dialogues – that’s the world we’ve built for you in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Are you ready to explore it?#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/A0D0nzObbj — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 19, 2022

Dying Light 2 will release on February 4 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Nintendo Switch cloud version of the game was just delayed to an unknown date. Techland did say that it hopes to release the Switch version within six months of the release on other platforms.

Source

D