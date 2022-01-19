‘Metal Gear Solid 2’ Is Getting A Unreal Engine 5 Cinematic Makeover

German artist Erasmus Brosdau claimed to be making a Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty cinematic remake using Unreal Engine 5. In the very brief clip, he uploaded to his Twitter, we can see Solid Snake descending onto the tanker ship for the beginning sequence of the game before Raiden enters the picture later on. This video got extremely noticed and also caught the attention of the series’ writer, Hideo Kojima himself. Kojima also retweeted the clip on his personal English Twitter account.

The quality of the clip created by Brosdau has taken the internet by storm as it has some of the best graphics anyone has seen. He has extensively worked on reflections in the puddles and the detailing of the lighting in the rain. The animations have been carried out flawlessly and fans of the game can’t wait to see the final result.

If you go through Brosdau’s Twitter page, you will find that this isn’t the first time he has shared some breathtaking visuals of the game. He and his team had worked on remaking the entire Metal Gear Solid 1 intro in Unreal Engine 4 back in 2018. Keeping in mind the work they did in 2018, we can totally expect the work to be jaw-dropping when it’s done.

Brosdau has been flooded with support from various Metal Gear Solid fans on Twitter with many eager to see what he comes up with. The artist stated, the project is a work in progress, so it could be a while before we see any more footage. A few Twitter users asked Brosdau to be careful of any cease-and-desists, but the fact that Kojima supported the idea by giving his approval, there’s not going to be anything to worry about there.

