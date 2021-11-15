New World Shuts Down Entire Economy Due to Duping Glitch

It isn’t too often that an MMO sees its entire economy shut down, but New World continues to impress in the worst way possible. After another duplication glitch was found, Amazon Games was forced to take action as soon as possible to stop any more cheaters from going too far. While the glitch appears to have been discovered over the weekend, there is some evidence that it may have existed for quite a while longer. The exploit in question allows players to take advantage of the title’s heavy processing demands and subsequent lag to create duplicates of pricey items. This hack wasn’t exclusive to things like expensive items but extended to trophies–rare and expensive furnishings that grant buffs.

Many players on the official New World forums claim that they have known about this glitch for some time, and have attempted to contact devs privately before taking the issue public after zero response. After some angry exchanges, community manager Tosch stated: “Hi all, We are aware of a possible duplication exploit that has been circulating the forums and social media. We are disabling all forms of wealth transfer between players (ie. sending currency, guild treasury, trading post, player to player trading) while we investigate. Any player that has engaged in the use of this exploit will be actioned against. Once the duplication exploit has been investigated and we are ready to turn on wealth transfer again, we will update this post. Thank you for your understanding.”

Yes, the economy is just…off. No transfers of wealth are permitted at the moment, and it’s unclear how long it will take for Amazon to fix the problem. Here’s hoping that New World eventually works itself out.

New World is now available to play on PC. By the end of October, the title had already lost nearly 70% of its player base, and recent ban waves have also impacted the MMO. Are you still logging in?

Source