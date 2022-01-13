Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.08 to Buff Jobs Across the Board

Final Fantasy XIV players can look forward to some power-ups in the 6.08 patch. On the most recent episode of Radio Mog Station, the game’s director and producer Naoki Yoshida made a surprise appearance to discuss all things Endwalker, with the hot topic of class balance quickly coming to the forefront of the discussion. While Yoshi-P quickly hinted at massive changes coming with Patch 6.1 in March or April, he focused mainly on the job changes coming in Patch 6.08, expected sometime in February. No exact date has been announced.

Currently, Endwalker‘s new Reaper class is sitting at the top, followed by Monk. Most players expected these powerful classes to get nerfed, but rather than going that route, Yoshida announced that he would slowly begin bringing other classes up to the Reaper’s strength level instead. While many of the game’s jobs will see some positive changes, the currently under-performing Dancer and Paladin classes will be getting some heavy boosts. Monk, Samurai, and Black Mage will also see sizeable damage buffs. It’s unclear what other changes or additions will be coming with the next patch.

Upon the release of Endwalker, Final Fantasy XIV downscaled number values across the board. While this was largely a smooth transition, when paired with the addition and rework of several jobs, the existing balance was thrown off to some degree. This will be the first in a series of fine-tuning patches.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Sales of the title were suspended as of December 16, 2021 due to extreme server congestion following the release of the Endwalker expansion. Director and producer Naoki Yoshida recently asked certain members of the typically kind community to stop sending abusive messages to the development team. Many users are still expressing frustration with the MMO’s ongoing long queue times and login errors.

Source