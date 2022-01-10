Armored Core Rumored Game Screenshots Leaked Online

The FromSoftware development studio has been around for years. They might be known best right now for games like Dark Souls, but they have a bit varied game history. For instance, the late 1990s saw the release of the Armored Core IP. This was a mech-based combat game, and it lasted quite a few years. However, it would be in 2013 that we saw the last installment for the franchise hit the marketplace.

After 2013’s release of Armored Core: Verdict Day, the IP went into a more dormant phase. Now for longtime franchise fans, we’re getting ready to receive a new installment. Or, at the very least, that seems to be the consensus of the community fan base. Again, this all started from an online post that stated a survey was sent out regarding an upcoming mech game. While fans of Armored Core are hopeful these rumors and statements prove to be accurate, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement. With that said, there are now screenshots released from the survey.

We have the screenshots embedded from the Imgur link going around online. Although, we don’t know just how long these images will stay hosted. After all, they very well could be taken down as it’s not meant to be viewed in public quite yet. In fact, the images were watermarked, so that’s the reason for the censored lines. Still, the reception from these images has been rather positive, with fans feeling that this game looks like an Armored Core installment.

Right now, we know that FromSoftware is working on Elden Ring. However, Elden Ring is set to release this year so there’s bound to be another project already in the works to come out afterward. Perhaps, this could be a new Armored Core game release that’s starting to leak online. Hopefully, if that’s the case, an official announcement is made sometime this year with screenshots and even gameplay footage.

