Red Dead Online: Disappointed Players Create Hashtag #SaveRedDeadOnline

Rockstar recently announced an update for Red Dead Online and it has brought to light the growing disappointment amongst its player base for the game’s continuous lackluster updates.

Start off the new year with bonuses on A Land of Opportunities, Call to Arms, Gang Hideouts and more, all month long in Red Dead Online: https://t.co/abyoHam2vX pic.twitter.com/OfuzH9igx3 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 6, 2022

The company behind Red Dead Redemption 2 and the Grand Theft Auto franchise posted the above tweet just yesterday and the comments are already flooded with criticizing fans. The new update includes bonuses and a few other extras within A Land of Opportunities, Call to Arms, and Gang Hideouts events. It is a meager update, to say the least.

Players have taken to social media to complain about the lack of in-game additions to the online portion of the game, especially when compared to the number of updates and attention Rockstar has shown to Grand Theft Auto Online since 2013. GTA Online regularly receives expansions and updates, even featuring rapper Dr. Dre in a recent update to the game.

Many Red Dead players have started posting their grievances to Twitter and using the hastag #SaveRedDeadOnline in an attempt to get Rockstar’s attention. One Twitter user by the name @videotech said, “Two years of this nonsense from Rockstar now. They simply don’t care anymore, the care and love for Red Dead 2 is long gone. It’s all down to GTA5 now, what a disappointing turnout.”

Another Red Dead fan said, @that1detectiv3 complained, “Three years of neglecting Red Dead Online for an eight-year-old, outdated, clusterfuck of a game known as GTA Online. Red Dead Online has been left to rot by Rockstar’s incompetence and inability to listen to their community.”

The dedicated subreddit for the game has also become filled with disgruntled players posting memes such as the one below.

Only time will tell if Rockstar heeds its player’s complaints. While the game is a joy to play, regular updates to RDO are certainly needed to improve the number of things for players to do.

