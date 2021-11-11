Rainbow Six Extraction: Release Date & New Price Announced

Rainbow Six Extraction, the Rainbow Six Siege spin-off, has finally received a release date and the price for the game has already been reduced. The game will release on January 20, 2022, and it will now be launching at $39.99 for the standard edition of the game.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a player vs environment spin on the original Siege game. Instead of using the Rainbow Six mechanics to battle it out against other players, the new game has players team up to fight off an alien threat. The co-op take on the game hasn’t received the best reception from fans thus far. One of the complaints some fans had was that what Ubisoft had shown of the game so far does not seem to be worth $60. Whether or not Ubisoft agrees with that, the new $39.99 price point might prove a little more tempting for Siege fans who are on the fence about Extraction.

Other complaints have included the background of Extraction not fitting with the Rainbow Six name. There have been accusations of Ubisoft trying to attach the wildly popular Rainbow Six name to a different type of game in order to drum up hype and sales. Traditionally, Rainbow Six games have been tactical shooters themed around a counter-terror elite group of soldiers. Some fans have felt that the Rainbow Six operators taking on aliens are well outside the realm of what the games should be.

Whether Rainbow Six Extraction can please fans of the franchise remains to be seen, but they don’t have much longer to wait. Ubisoft hopes that Extraction will bring new and old players to the Rainbow Six franchise who don’t like the PvP style of Siege. Maybe there’s room for both Siege and Extraction within the Rainbow Six fandom.

Rainbow Six Extraction will release on January 20, 2022, for $39.99. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

