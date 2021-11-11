Starfield Will Get Shown Again During Summer of 2022

Bethesda is an iconic video game development studio. They have delivered several incredible video game franchises over the years. Two that you might think of off the bat are The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. However, their next big video game release is a brand new IP. Called, Starfield, little information has been unveiled for the public. With that said, we do know just when we can expect the title to pop back up once again.

Todd Howard from Bethesda recently interviewed with IGN. However, the legendary developer decided to allow fans to ask him questions directly. Reddit usually holds some thrilling AMAs where individuals will get a chance to submit a question for the guest to answer. Recently, Todd Howard held a Reddit AMA where fans could ask them anything they’d like. From there, the developer would pick and choose which questions to answer.

During the barrage of questions, one individual asked about what innovations Bethesda had when developing Starfield. Instead of revealing them, Todd said that the studio wanted to show them. The next time we can expect to see Starfield pop back up into the limelight will be this upcoming summer. We, of course, don’t have any specific dates as to when Bethesda will be showcasing this Starfield game again.

However, a safe bet that fans are taking is Starfield appearing again during Microsoft’s Xbox E3 press conference. Typically, Microsoft will hold its media conference before the actual start date for E3. While 2020 saw the outright cancellation of E3 and 2021 introduced more virtual-focused conferences, it should be interesting to see how 2022 E3 shapes up. Regardless, we will see Starfield once again during this upcoming summer before its planned release of November 11, 2022.

