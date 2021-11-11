Call of Duty: Vanguard Search & Destroy Has A Major Bug

Call of Duty is a massive video game franchise, and each year we receive a new installment. For this year, we had Sledgehammer Games deliver Call of Duty: Vanguard into the marketplace. This game puts players back into the gritty World War II setting. However, just like with any video game release, there are exploits and bugs discovered. One of which was found recently for Search & Destroy.

The Search & Destroy gameplay is pretty iconic. Two teams are fighting over a bomb essentially. One player drops the bombs somewhere on the map, forcing the other team to find it. Once found, the player will have to defuse the bomb successfully. Here is the problem with that mode. When the bomb is dropped and waiting to be defused, the defending team can tell exactly when a player starts the process. As soon as the player begins to defuse the bomb, the defending players will get an alert.

All players have to do is keep an eye on the bomb defend icon. From there, you’ll see the message change from defend to alerting players that the item is being defused. It’s a big letdown and one that changes up the gameplay entirely. Now, the defending team knows just when to hop onto the bomb to get a quick kill. As a result, plenty of fans out there hope the development team is working on a fix.

Sledgehammer Games recently launched Call of Duty: Vanguard, so it’s not surprising to see bugs pop up. Still, it’s a bit disappointing to players that want a competitive match. For now, we’ll have to wait for an update to come out to clear this bug out of the game. Meanwhile, you can still enjoy the other game modes and even the campaign. For those who might not have picked up Call of Duty: Vanguard yet, we have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title in the video embedded above.

Source