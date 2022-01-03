Everwild Report Suggests Development Studio Is Struggling

Rare is a cherished video game development studio. Since Microsoft picked them up, the studio has been delivering some thrilling Xbox and PC exclusives. Their last major release was Sea of Thieves, a game centered around pirates. In 2019, we got a small glimpse at their next major game coming out into the marketplace. Everwild was unveiled, but details about the game were relatively minimal.

We didn’t get a ton of information about the game. It looked like a title based around nature and some mythical settings, but that’s about it. From there, it’s been relatively silent when it comes from the development team. That didn’t take long before rumors and reports started to pop up regarding the game and its lack of information coming out. Today, we’re finding out that there was a recent comment by a credible industry insider and reporter, Jeff Grubb.

Jeff Grubb from GamesBeat recently spoke about the mess he’s heard regarding Rare and their Everwild project. This was showcased during an episode of The XboxEra podcast. Apparently, the developers had to reboot the project. According to Jeff, it seems that the people working on the game don’t really understand what’s going on with the game either. It could be quite the mess right now, and that’s likely a large part of why the IP has been silent lately. We could see Everwild being drastically different than what the studio initially had planned.

For now, this is just a rumor as there’s nothing official available regarding the game and the development progress. It’s likely going to stay that way as well for some time. With that said, it will be interesting to see how Everwild has evolved from its grand reveal back in 2019 to what it ends up being upon release. If you need a refresher on what the game looked like, you can check out the official reveal trailer within the video embedded below.

Source