Call of Duty: Warzone Players Find Game-Breaking Audio Bug

The title has plenty of bugs, but this one might be the most rage-inducing.

Call of Duty: Warzone‘s Caldera introduced its new Pacific-themed map on December 8, 2021, and the free-to-play game is still in a pretty rough state. Performance issues and bugs continue to ruin the player experience, while graphical issues seem to be consistent across all platforms. Plenty of these problems reared their ugly heads over the holidays, meaning that the developers were unavailable to help. The newest bug is breaking the game by altering the audio players hear after getting a kill.

Reddit user Putridzzz took to the official Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit to explain the problem, claiming that post-slaughter, the audio becomes “muffled and suppressed.” This leads to a major disadvantage, as players often use sound rather than sight to recognize when another player is approaching. Many of those commenting in the thread seem to be experiencing the same annoying problem regardless of platform.

While waiting for the devs to fix the issue at the highest level, players have found an in-game fix. In order to fix the audio, a player can stun or flashbang themselves using one of the two grenades.

Only days ago, it was announced that Warzone had implemented smaller lobbies to combat an ongoing bug causing players to suddenly disconnect. Quads, Duos, and Solos have been bumped down to 140 players, Trios down to 138, and Vanguard Quads remains at 152. These smaller lobbies have also been listed as a temporary solution.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In April 2021, Activision announced that the battle royale had officially surpassed 100 million active players. Last month, Warzone began implementation of Ricochet anti-cheating software, with rulebreakers potentially being banned from all past, present, and future Call of Duty titles. In one day, 48,000 cheater accounts were banned. For those thinking they can somehow avoid Ricochet, the new software is required to run the game.

