Atlus Plans to Release a Flagship Title in 2022

2022 is already looking like a stacked year for game releases, and Atlus doesn’t want to be left in the dust. In a recent interview with Famitsu, the product manager of Atlus’ 1st Creative Department (responsible for titles such as Shin Megami Tensei and Etrian Odyssey) Shinjiro Takada hinted at what the studio has planned for the upcoming year. Rather than promising new Persona ports or remakes of classic Atlus titles, it looks like fans can expect something new heading into 2022.

“I chose “challenge” as the keyword for 2022, with the hope to release a game that will become a pillar for Atlus,” Takada said. “All of us at Atlus are working hard to develop this game so that it will be interesting and satisfying for everyone, so please look forward to it.” Later in the interview, Takada mentioned his own personal plans for the upcoming year. “Shin Megami Tensei V‘s development has just come to an end, and I’m taking a breather, but I‘m sure I’ll be able to announce something this year (2022) as well, so look forward to it!”

Although Takada didn’t mention anything specific about the mystery title in question, fans are speculating that he’s referring to Project Re Fantasy. For about five years, Atlus development team Studio Zero has been quietly working on the new fantasy RPG, and recently, the studio promised that the game is still in the works. Although details are scarce, the title seems to blend traditional European fantasy with entirely new concepts. New details may finally be unveiled in 2022, and through the power of positive thinking, maybe we’ll actually get a sudden release date.

In the meantime, Atlus has been having an excellent year. Shin Megami Tensei V, released globally in November, received top marks across the board and was also nominated for the Best RPG award at The Game Awards 2021. The 2016 title Persona 5 has continued to sell incredibly well five years after its release, and fans are getting desperate for any news regarding a sixth installment of the long-running series.

