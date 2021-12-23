Weird West Has Been Delayed To March 2022

There are a ton of games that got pushed out of this year. Understandably too, because no developer wants to release an unfinished product. Sometimes outside forces can push games out into the marketplace or believe that a day one patch would resolve issues. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case. So, for the most part, gamers are more than fine when a game is forced further back into development.

Likewise, the pandemic is still very much a thing this year. We are working remotely, offices are trying to keep employees healthy, and that can sometimes push projects back. So again, 2021 had quite a few games delayed out of the year. Fortunately, this should mean an absolutely insane 2022 for the video game industry. One of the previously delayed games this year was Weird West, the upcoming installment from development team WolfEye Studios.

Weird West is incredible (according to beta testers) but needs some wonky moments ironed out (also according to beta testers)!@WolfEyeGames have made something special and we want you all to have the best experience at launch. March 31 | PC, PS4, XB1, Game Pass pic.twitter.com/ebU7roUE8G — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) December 22, 2021

Unfortunately, it looks like we might be waiting just a bit longer before we’re able to get our hands on Weird West. The developers recently held a beta test in which players got to try the game out. While a Tweet from publisher Devolver Digital revealed that beta testers had plenty of fantastic feedback about the game, they also came back with some areas that they felt were a bit too rough in this game right now. As a result, the developers need to polish the game up a bit more than what they could pull off for its intended January 11, 2022, release date.

Instead, the folks over at WolfEye Studios have pushed the game back until March 31, 2022, for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms. Hopefully, That should give the developers ample time to ensure Weird West is a thrilling solid product for players.

Again, most players are typically fine with a delay as it just means an overall better game when it does launch. In the meantime, you can watch the latest video upload for Weird West down below. Weird West is an upcoming RPG that puts players into the Wild West for those who might not be familiar with this game. However, rather than just lawmen and gunslingers about, you’ll find mythical creatures trying to make a living as well.

