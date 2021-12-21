Intel CEO Warns Chip Shortage To Continue Through 2022

2020’s worldwide health pandemic outbreak is still not over with yet. 2021 was also rather rough, but we’re making some good strides. Work and businesses are opening up, and we’ve become more used to socially distancing ourselves from others. Although, it’s still not over with as it looks like we might be dealing with some chip shortages. With chips still being a hassle to come by, some consumers had hoped that 2022 would see the influx of electronics. For instance, buying PC parts is tough. Unfortunately, the CEO from Intel doesn’t see that changing this upcoming year.

While businesses are back to running and we’re doing our best to avoid spreading the virus, it looks like chips are not making a big comeback. Supply will continue to be short, and if you wanted to stroll into your favorite retailer for a new console or gaming PC component in 2022, you might be in for a rude awakening. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger recently talked to Nikkei, and the CEO views the shortages in chip supply will continue to strike the industry through 2022.

Now it looks like Intel is taking this opportunity to expand. New facilities are being placed to allow the company to bring out a steady supply of chips. However, it’s easier said than done as these factories will take quite a bit of time to get established. It looks like eventually, there won’t be much of a problem getting chip supplies out and well-stocked. Unfortunately, it just looks like it will take another year of striving to find some components readily in stock.

You all know how hard it is to acquire consoles and PC components right now. These past two years essentially made it near impossible to find electronics readily available. There’s no telling just how long this will go on for right now. After all, a new variant for the coronavirus may continue to spread some fear for certain industries. Hopefully, our days of enduring long quarantine orders and job shutdowns are long behind us so that employees can safely continue producing goods.

